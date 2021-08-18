Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACLS opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,329 shares of company stock valued at $766,725 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

