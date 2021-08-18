Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Axe has a market capitalization of $264,571.84 and $67,500.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

