AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.41% of AxoGen worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

