Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.92 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $23.13 or 0.00051486 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $232.54 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,054,875 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

