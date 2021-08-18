Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 102,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,937,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 15.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $233.87. The stock had a trading volume of 130,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

