Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 632.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 3,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

