Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.84. 26,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

