Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,521. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

