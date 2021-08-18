Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 359 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 75.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 79,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.01. 74,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.79. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.