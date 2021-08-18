Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,561 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $245.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

