Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,659,129. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of BILL traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.14. 15,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,939. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 2.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

