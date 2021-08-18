Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. 317,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.