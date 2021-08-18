Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,759,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,090,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,925. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

