Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $373.83. 40,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.47. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $189.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

