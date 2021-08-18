Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.