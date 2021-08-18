Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 438,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

