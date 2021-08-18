Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,759.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,630.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.