Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.62. 8,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,973. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.