Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 794 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 325,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.81. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

