Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84,150 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12,673.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 84,150 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 5.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $35,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $458.87. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,954. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.