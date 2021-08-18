Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $250.86. 273,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.37. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

