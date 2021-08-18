Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,162. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

