Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,078. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

