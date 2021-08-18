Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,994.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.6% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.45. 6,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,226. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.90. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.