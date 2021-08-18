Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

