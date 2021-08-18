Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $13.94 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.