Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. 351,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,881. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.