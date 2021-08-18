Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $6.81 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

REGN stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $656.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

