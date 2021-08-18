Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,000.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. 62,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

