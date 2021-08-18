Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,337. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.47. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.