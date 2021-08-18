Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

NYSE A traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

