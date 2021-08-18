Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.45. 269,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

