Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $900,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.