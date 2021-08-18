Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of 32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BKHYY stock remained flat at $$43.49 during trading on Wednesday. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.86. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

