Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,591 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 1,290,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

