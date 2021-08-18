Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

Several research firms recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 182.22 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.69. The company has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

