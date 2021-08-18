Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.