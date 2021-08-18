Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $43,474.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 773,943 coins and its circulating supply is 571,644 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

