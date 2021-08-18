Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.10 ($80.12). Basf shares last traded at €67.76 ($79.72), with a volume of 1,464,551 shares.

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

Get Basf alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.