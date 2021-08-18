Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.10 ($80.12). Basf shares last traded at €67.76 ($79.72), with a volume of 1,464,551 shares.

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

