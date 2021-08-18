Basic Attention Token Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $284.38 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

