BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 3% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and $2.96 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

