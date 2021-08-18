Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tobam bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.