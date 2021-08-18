BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.08

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.08 ($44.80) and traded as high as €39.15 ($46.06). BayWa Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €39.00 ($45.88), with a volume of 20,479 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.08.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

