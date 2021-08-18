Beacon Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

VFF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

