Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

