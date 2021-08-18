Beam Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $64.00 million and $11.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004391 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,869,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

