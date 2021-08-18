Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.13 million and $49.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,308,864,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

