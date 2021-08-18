Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BCEKF remained flat at $$1.12 on Wednesday. 10,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.75.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
