Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCEKF remained flat at $$1.12 on Wednesday. 10,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.75.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

