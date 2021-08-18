Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

